Competitive Eating Champ ‘El Wingador’ Busted on Cocaine Charges
CLIPPED
A New Jersey man arrested last month with a kilo of cocaine and 254 pounds of weed in his car has been identified as five-time Wing Bowl champion Bill “El Wingador” Simmons, who has also eaten sushi competitively. Simmons, 60, was pulled over by police in Nebraska on Jan. 26, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, which said police found the drugs in the luxury RV that Simmons was driving, along with $4,000 in cash. Cops reportedly stopped Simmons for driving erratically, following other vehicles too closely, at times veering onto the shoulder of the roadway, authorities said at the time. He is now facing charges of possessing cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug statute, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. In 2013, Simmons was sentenced to seven years in prison for cocaine distribution.