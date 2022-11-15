This Dedicated Virtual Assistant Service Will Help You Save Time and Maximize Productivity
Take Flight
Professional work is demanding. From managing one’s calendar and tracking invoices to answering customer calls and replying to emails, there’s an endless list of tedious-yet-important tasks that take time away from the work you actually enjoy. Skip the stress and save some time with Wing Assistant, a fully-managed virtual assistant service that helps you outsource the most headache-inducing items on your to-do list.
With a monthly Wing plan, you get access to a dedicated assistant who can take on work for you whenever and wherever you need an extra hand. The types of support you can receive from top talent include tracking expenses, scheduling appointments, handling CRM tools, answering phone calls, responding to emails, ordering supplies, and more. Plus, you’ll have access to a Wing Customer Success Manager and a complimentary Wing Task Management app to ensure that all of your outsourced operations are running smoothly.
Part-time plans start at $499/month, making Wing an affordable-and-effective resource for professionals. To make things even better, as a Daily Beast reader you can get an exclusive $200 in credit for your first Wing plan with the code BEAST. Plus, Wing promises no contract and no commitment, meaning you can end your plan any time you’d like – though we’re willing to bet that you won’t!
