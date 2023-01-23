Winklevoss Twins’ Beleaguered Crypto Firm Slashes Another 10% of Staff
YET ANOTHER CULLING
It’s another brutal day at Gemini, the crypto firm founded by twin former Olympians Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. According to The Information, the company is laying off another 10 percent of its staff, its third culling over the past year. “It was our hope to avoid further reductions after this summer, however, persistent negative macroeconomic conditions and unprecedented fraud perpetuated by bad actors in our industry have left us with no other choice but to revise our outlook and further reduce headcount,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote in a message to employees obtained by the outlet. Gemini has been reeling from a disastrous lending program called Earn, which has locked up some $900 million in customer funds and led to charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gemini did not immediately respond to a request for comment.