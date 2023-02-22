Winner Claims $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Six Weeks After Ticket Was Sold
LUCK OF THE DRAW
One lucky person who overcame rough odds of one in 302.6 million to win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions Jackpot has come forward, nearly six weeks after the Jan. 13 drawing, according to the Maine State Lottery. The jackpot is the fourth largest in U.S. history. The winner elected to remain anonymous, and has chosen to collect their prize in cash through a limited liability company called LaKoma Island Investments, LLC, officials said. Instead of receiving the full jackpot in 30 installments over the next 29 years, the individual chose to receive a one-time lump sum of $723,564,144 before taxes. “The winner is thoughtfully considering the best uses of the life-changing prize,” a lottery representative said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. The winning ticket was purchased in a convenience store near the New Hampshire border called Hometown Gas & Grill, which received a $50,000 bonus for selling it. The owner told the AP he had split the proceeds with his employees.