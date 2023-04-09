Cops End Community Search for Missing Mom Madeline Kingsbury

Read it at Facebook
Police in Winona, Minnesota, said that after two days they are halting the community search for missing mom Madeline Kingsbury—even though they still have not found her. ‘The search for Maddi is not ending and neither is the investigation into her disappearance,” police said in a statement. “As we develop new leads and new search areas, teams of law enforcement officers will do targeted searches.” Kingsbury, 26, has not been seen since she dropped off her kids at daycare with her partner on March 31.