NYC Man Accused of Killing Teen Burger King Employee Over $100
The NYPD arrested a 30-year-old man who lives in a homeless shelter on Friday for the brutal murder of a 19-year-old Burger King cashier. Winston Glynn is accused of walking into the East Harlem restaurant where Kristal Bayron-Nieves was working and pistol-whipping the manager and a customer before demanding money. The New York Post reports that Bayron-Nieves was new to the job and already wanted off the late shift out of fears for her safety. Despite giving Glynn $100 from the cash drawer, Bayron-Nieves was fatally shot in the stomach. The brutal killing sparked a massive manhunt, and a $20,000 award was offered for information leading to an arrest.