Emergency Prep Essentials to Have on Hand for Winter Emergencies, Floods, and Natural Disasters in 2026

Whenever there is a natural disaster or emergency, it’s natural to reevaluate our evacuation plan and take stock of our emergency supplies. Regardless of the season or where you live, it’s important to have a winter emergency survival kit for home and car (and a general emergency preparedness kit while you’re at it) if a natural disaster, power blackout, floods, or other safety crises should occur.

According to the CDC, it’s best to stay inside and avoid the roads during a winter storm, but it’s important to have your car equipped with cold-weather essentials if you ever need to evacuate or shelter in place (whether in your home or your vehicle). It’s essential to have vehicle safety accessories and tools on hand, including tire chains, rope, windshield scrapers, and cat litter or sand to improve traction. That said, it’s equally important to arm your home with emergency survival essentials—some of which should be portable for evacuations—to help you and your family withstand the elements when essential survival resources like food, water, heat, and power may be scarce or unavailable.

According to Ready.gov, there are a few non-negotiables every emergency preparedness kit must include. Backup water (one gallon per person, per day for drinking and sanitation is suggested), food (three-day supply of non-perishable foods), a battery-powered radio to listen for updates when the internet is no longer accessible, a flashlight, and a backup battery for your cellphone. You can check out the full list here.

Once you have your essentials covered, you may want to consider investing in a few additional products that will help you get through it comfortably and safely. From a heated coat to protect you against frostbite in below-zero temperatures to a portable campfire for cooking and added warmth, and a portable water filter that cleans filthy water for drinking, below are some winter emergency survival kit items to stock up on now.

Power Outage Emergency Kit This comprehensive power outage emergency kit includes lighting supplies and waterproof essentials, including waterproof matches, a lantern, candles, a flashlight, and spare batteries. Buy At Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter For Emergency Prep This portable water filter is able to clear out 99.99% of bacteria and is slim and lightweight, so you can throw it in your bag or pocket when you're in a pinch. Amazon $ 30 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Quick Dam QD610-1 Water-Activated Flood Barrier When evacuations are not in order, these expandable flood barriers are a great tool to have on hand. Buy At Amazon $ 24 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Pulsar 300W Portable Gas-Powered Inverter Generator It's important to have a gas-powered generator to power your home during a blackout (in addition to a solar power generator to help charge your phones and appliances.) Amazon $ 419 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Always Prepared Premium 125 Piece Roadside Emergency Kit This roadside emergency kit contains everything you need for winter storms, including a jumper cable, a reflective visibility vest, first aid essentials, and more. Amazon $ 50 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Gobi Heat Men's Heated Puffer Jacket Designed with conductive heat technology, this heated jacket allows you to choose between three heat level settings and delivers 10 hours of warmth. The Gobi Heat line is also available in other styles for both men and women. Buy At Gobi Heat $ 199 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Oceas Outdoor Mylar Emergency Blankets Designed by NASA for camping, these extra-portable emergency thermal blankets are a must-have car accessory for the winter months. Amazon $ 25 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Emergency Weather Solar Crank AM/FM NOAA Radio The CDC suggests a crank battery-operated radio for emergency prep kits, and this multifunctional model is also equipped with a built-in power bank, flashlight, and reading light. Amazon $ 30 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Solgaard Solarbank Solar Powered Power Bank Powered by sunlight, this solar charging bank is a must-have for emergencies. The battery is capable of storing 4-5 charges and it automatically charges when exposed to sunlight. Buy At Solgaard $ 85 Free Returns | Free Shipping

HotHands Toe, Hand, & Body Warmer Variety Pack These single-use air-activated warmers may look small, but they really do work. They do take about 15-20 minutes to warm up, but they're an excellent addition to any winter prep kit. Amazon $ 12

Yaktrax Walk Traction Cleats for Walking on Snow and Ice Walking on snow and ice isn't only difficult, but it's also dangerous. These lightweight cleats provide 360 degrees of traction on cold surfaces to prevent falls and slips. Amazon $ 20

Augason Farms Lunch and Dinne Emergency Food Supply This four-gallon emergency food supply pail includes 92 servings of food, 21,170 calories, and 557 grams of protein to help sustain you whether you're on the go during an emergency or sheltering in place. Buy At Amazon $ 85