Everything You Need for a Winter Emergency in 2022

You may have heard the recent news about the I-95 shutdown in Virginia, which left hundreds of people trapped in the cars during a dangerous snowstorm. Or, 2021's unprecedented winter power crisis in Texas that left millions without power (and access to essentials like food and water) in the freezing cold for over a week. Of course, regardless of the season or where you live, it's important to have a winter emergency survival kit for home and car (and a general emergency preparedness kit while you're at it) in the event that a natural disaster, power blackout, floods, or other safety crises should occur.

According to the CDC, it's best to stay inside and avoid the roads during a winter storm, but it's important to have your car equipped with cold-weather essentials in the event that you should need to vacate. It's essential to have vehicle safety accessories and tools on hand including tire chains, rope, windshield scrapers, and cat litter or sand to help assist with traction. With that being said, it's equally as important to arm your home with emergency survival essentials—some of which should be portable for evacuations—to help you and your family withstand the elements when essential survival resources like food, water, heat, and power may be scarce or unavailable altogether.

According to Ready.gov, there are a few non-negotiables every emergency preparedness kit must include. Backup water (one gallon per person, per day for drinking and sanitation is suggested), food (three-day supply of non-perishable foods), a battery-powered radio to listen for updates when the Internet is no longer accessible, a flashlight, and a backup battery for your cellphone. You can check out the full list here.

Once you have your bases covered with the absolutely essential survival kit items, you may want to consider investing in a few additional products that will help you get through it comfortably and safely. From a heated coat to protect you against frostbite in below-zero temperatures to a portable campfire for cooking and added warmth, and a portable water filter that cleans filthy water for drinking, below are some winter emergency survival kit items to stock up on now.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter For Emergency Prep This portable water filter is able to clear out 99.99% of bacteria and is slim and lightweight, so you can throw it in your bag or pocket when you're in a pinch. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Radiate Portable Camp Fire This mini campfire boasts an impressive 30-year shelf life and an ember-free burn time of 3-5 hours. It's not only great for heating up food, but it also helps keep you warm and provides extra lighting. Buy at Radiate $ 27 Free Shipping

Gobi Heat Men's Heated Puffer Jacket Designed with conductive heat technology, this heated puffer jacket allows you to choose between three heat level settings and delivers 10 hours of warmth. The Gobi Heat line is also available in other styles for both and women. Buy at Gobi Heat $ 219 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Oceas Outdoor Mylar Emergency Blankets Designed by NASA for camping, these extra-portable emergency thermal blankets are a must-have car accessory for the winter months. Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Emergency Weather Solar Crank AM/FM NOAA Radio The CDC suggests a crank battery-operated radio for emergency prep kits, and this multifunctional model is also equipped with a built-in power bank, flashlight, and reading light. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Solgaard Solarbank Solar Powered Power Bank Powered by sunlight, this solar charging bank is a must-have for emergencies. The battery is capable of storing 4-5 charges and it automatically charges when exposed to sunlight. Buy at Bombas Socks $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

HotHands Toe, Hand, & Body Warmer Variety Pack These single-use air-activated warmers may look small, but they really do work. They do take about 15-20 minutes to warm up, but they're an excellent addition to any winter prep kit. Buy at Amazon $ 12

Yaktrax Walk Traction Cleats for Walking on Snow and Ice Walking on snow and ice isn't only difficult, but it's also dangerous. These lightweight cleats provide 360 degrees of traction on cold surfaces to prevent falls and slips. Buy at Amazon $ 20

Augason Farms Lunch and Dinne Emergency Food Supply This four-gallon emergency food supply pail includes 92 servings of food, 21,170 calories, and 557 grams of protein to help sustain you whether you're on the go during an emergency or sheltering in place. Buy at Amazon $ 85

Emergency Survival Kit and First Aid Kit Designed by survival experts, this all-in-one emergency survival kit contains 142 items to help you stay safe in any situation. The set includes a bevy of premium quality tools including a comprehensive first aid kit, flashlight, hatchet, and knives. Buy at Amazon $ 78

