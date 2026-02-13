Winter Olympians Run Through Free Condoms in Record Time

Winter Olympians in Milan may be there to break records on the slopes—but they’ve also set an entirely different record behind the scenes. Athletes at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games ran out of complimentary condoms just three days into the competition, according to Italian outlet La Stampa. The shortage caught organizers off guard, especially given the significantly smaller athlete pool compared to recent Games. Roughly 3,000 athletes are competing in Milan, a sharp drop from the nearly 10,500 who attended the Paris Games two years earlier. While participation dipped, however, demand apparently did not. Organizers distributed around 10,000 condoms this year—a fraction of the roughly 300,000 handed out in Paris. An anonymous athlete told the outlet that officials have promised more are on the way, though it’s unclear when restocks will arrive. The situation has already become a running joke among competitors. British-born Spanish figure skater Olivia Smart shared a video on social media showing off brightly packaged condoms. “I found them,” she said. “They have everything you need.”