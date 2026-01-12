Winter Olympic Games Worker Dies in Brutal Conditions
Freezing temperatures have claimed the life of a security guard at a construction site near a 2026 Winter Olympic venue, Italian authorities said Saturday. Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini confirmed the man had died on Thursday and said an investigation would be launched into his death ahead of February’s Milano Cortina games. The 55-year-old had been working near the ice arena in the upmarket Alpine resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo, where curling, bobsled, and Alpine skiing events are set to be held. He had clocked in for an overnight shift in temperatures as low as 10.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Andrea Varnier, CEO of the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026, said, “The information we have is that it was a death by natural cause, it was a heart attack. And we are investigating. All the documentation that we have was in order. And we are waiting for the investigation to understand what the specific cause was. At the moment, the information we have from the emergency services is it was a death caused by natural causes... while he was on site.” The Huffington Post reports the death did not occur on a site run by the government company behind construction for the games, Simico, but city officials did say they were “deeply saddened and troubled by the death.”