Winter Olympics Captain Proposes Before Gold Medal Game

Nantucket has cocaine levels in its sewage water that are three times higher than the national average, new testing reveals. The beautiful town off the coast of Massachusetts is best known as a classic New England beachside getaway. Officials began testing the water in summer 2025 as a public health initiative. Wastewater testing that occurred in the summer found cocaine levels at rates 50 percent higher than the national average. The national average is under 1000 nanograms per liter. Boston25 reported that it continues a trend of “dangerous amounts of cocaine” in the wastewater. In response to the data, officials wrote, “With a seasonal population that can quadruple in the summer, the Town faces the unique challenge of managing behavioral health risks with a consistent but limited set of resources.” However, new testing in the fall and winter shows sharp increases in October and December, with levels three times the national average at 2,948.70 nanograms per liter. In more encouraging news, levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the water were below national averages.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1U.S. Destination Has ‘Dangerous’ Amounts of Cocaine in WaterLINES AND PIPESThe New England town had levels of the drug that are three times the national average.
- 2Shock as 25-Year-Old Rapper DiesGONE TOO SOONThe rapper had just released a new song last week.
Shop with ScoutedThese Side Sleeper-Friendly ‘Sleepbuds’ Are a Game-ChangerREST UPPlus, save $75 on Ozlo’s Sleepbuds for a limited time during its current sale.
- 3Officials Deliver Grim Update in California Avalanche HorrorLETHAL SNOWEight skiers have been found dead in the deadliest avalanche in California history.
- 4Winter Olympics Captain Proposes Before Gold Medal GameOLYMPIC GOLDThe sports stars shared a different kind of Olympic ring.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 5Olympian Banned Over Anti-Putin Protest Gets $200K BoostCONSOLATION PRIZEVladislav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Olympics over a helmet honoring athletes killed in Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.
- 6Police Find Food Network Star’s Suicide NoteGONE TOO SOONHer husband says there weren’t “any signs” the chef was depressed.
- 7Hollywood Star Pictured Partying with Jail Release PaperworkRELENTLESSThe former child actor did not let a stint in jail stop him from partying in New Orleans.
- 8Flight Turns Back After Passenger Tries to Storm CockpitSKY HIGH CHAOSA passenger began exhibiting what Delta described as “unruly and unlawful behavior.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Whisper Quiet Sex Toy Delivers Next-Level OrgasmsSTRONG AND SILENTSkip the roses this year—Womanizer’s new sex toy delivers something better.
- 9Naval Shipwreck Resurfaces After Four Centuries UnderwaterHULL OF HISTORYThe wreck was exposed by the region’s unusually low water levels—the lowest in roughly a century.
- 10Tributes Flow for ‘RoboCop’ Star Dead at 74‘MAY HIS LEGACY CONTINUE’His career spanned roughly five decades.
Rapper Lil Poppa has died at age 25. The star, whose birth name is Janarious Mykel Wheeler, was confirmed dead by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office. A cause of death was not immediately given, according to TMZ, which first reported his death. The Florida-based rapper had released a new song, “Out of Town Bae” on Friday, just days before his death. He first came onto the rap scene in 2016, when he was just a teenager and started releasing music. He was known for several hit songs, including “Love & War,” “Mind Over Matter,” and “HAPPY TEARS.” He released his 16-song album “Almost Normal Again” late last year. He was set to perform in New Orleans next month. His Instagram bio reads a now eerie message: “First We’re Born, Next We Suffer, Then We Die… The End!!” The Daily Beast has reached out to Lil Poppa’s team for comment.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).
Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.
In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.
From now through the end of February, you can elevate your sleeping experience for less. Save $75 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds for a limited time. Dreams really do come true.
Eight skiers have been found dead and one remains missing after the deadliest avalanche in California history, officials said. The avalanche struck Tuesday in Truckee near Lake Tahoe as backcountry skiers returned from a three-day Blackbird Mountain Guides trip in the Castle Peak area. More than 46 emergency responders have been searching the area since a mountain guide called 911 at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Six survivors were safely evacuated, while the bodies remain on the mountainside due to continued avalanche threats and heavy snow. Capt. Rusty Greene of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department told the Washington Post that “the longer that we continue to have people out there and exposed, the higher chance we put our rescuers in danger.”
Winter Olympics Captain Proposes Before Gold Medal Game
U.S. women’s hockey captain Hilary Knight has announced her engagement ahead of Thursday’s gold medal showdown at the Winter Olympics between heated rivals America and Canada. Knight shared her proposal to American speedster Brittany Bowe at the Milan Cortina Games on Wednesday on social media. The pair met at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and bonded at the 2022 Beijing Games when athletes were operating under strict COVID regulations. Using the caption “Olympics brought us together,” the romantic video posted on Instagram sees Knight drop to one knee and present Bowe with a different kind of Olympic ring, which she accepts. “It’s been in the back of my mind for a few months now,” Knight, 36, said of the proposal, which took place outside the athlete’s village. “We met through the Olympics and just being a part of the Olympic spirit and the journey, I thought it would be a really full-circle moment for both of us considering it’s our last time through to be able to celebrate it here and tie the knot,” she said. Knight said she had already purchased the ring, and decided on popping the question in Milan while their friends and family were still in town. Knight, a four-time Olympic medalist including gold in 2018, has said these will be her final games. It is also the final Olympics for Bowe, 37, who is a two-time bronze medalist.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.
The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.
Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.
A skeleton racer who was disqualified from the Milano Cortina Olympic Games for wearing a helmet showing victims of the war in Ukraine has received a gift of $200,000 to encourage him to keep racing and advocating for his country. Vladyslav Heraskevych, 27, was barred from competition last week after he wore a helmet decorated with images of more than 20 athletes and coaches killed during the country’s war with Russia. Now, the foundation of Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, who owns a soccer club and a steel works, has given Heraskevych the equivalent of what an Olympic gold athlete from Ukraine would receive. The gift was intended to give Heraskevych the “energy and resources” to continue his sporting career, and to fight for “truth, freedom, and the remembrance of those who gave their lives for Ukraine,” Akhmetov said in a statement. Heraskevych had unsuccessfully challenged his disqualification, leading Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to criticize the International Olympic Committee. The Olympic charter prohibits political demonstrations, but Heraskevych said he would not “betray” his fellow athletes by removing the tribute from his helmet.
Police found a “suicidal note” written by Food Network star Anne Burrell in her home after her death at age 55. The chef was found dead in her Brooklyn home on June 17, 2025, after her husband, Stuart Claxton, found the troubled star surrounded by more than 100 pills. Investigators determined the cause of death to be suicide in July. The New York City medical examiner’s office found that Burrell died from an “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.” The police now report that Burrell left a “suicidal note” in her home prior to her untimely death. They also found suicidal journal entries in her shared home with Claxton. They did not provide any details about what Burrell had written. During initial investigations, Claxton told police that she had never voiced any suicidal thoughts, adding that there weren’t “any signs that she would do something like this.” Burrell’s family issued a statement after her death, saying, “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Shia LaBeouf was back on the streets of New Orleans on Tuesday, hours after being charged with battery. Bystanders captured images of the star holding his paperwork for his jail release as he danced on the city’s famous Bourbon Street. LaBeouf, 39, was arrested on Tuesday after an altercation with two men outside of a bar in the French Quarter. The Transformers actor was removed from the establishment for aggressive behavior and got into a fight with two individuals outside. “Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf, who used his closed fists on the victim several times,” the police stated about the incident. LaBeouf left but returned shortly afterward and instigated another violent scuffle with the victim. People held down the embattled star, but let him go, after which he again assaulted the same individual and attacked another bystander. “LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived,” the police said. LaBeouf was taken to a hospital by paramedics for treatment and charged with two counts of simple battery. His next court appearance is on March 19. The former child actor has had a tumultuous relationship with sobriety, including a 2017 charge for intoxication and disorderly conduct.
A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta was forced to return to Houston shortly after takeoff on Wednesday morning after a passenger caused a disturbance. The plane departed William P. Hobby Airport around 5.30 a.m. with 85 passengers and five crew members on board. Minutes into the flight, a passenger began exhibiting what Delta described as “unruly and unlawful behavior,” approaching crew members and other travelers. “We had a passenger get up and try to access the cockpit,” the pilot reportedly said, in a recording of an exchange with air traffic control, obtained by CNN. The crew declared an emergency as a precaution and turned the Boeing 717 back to Houston, landing safely at approximately 5:40 a.m. “(He is) in cuffs in the back of the aircraft, but he did assault another passenger, so we would like that other passenger checked out,” the pilot reportedly told air traffic control. Delta later clarified the passenger “did not make contact with or attempt to access the flight deck.” No injuries were reported.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Romance doesn’t have to revolve around roses, dinner reservations, or even another person to feel meaningful. This year, Womanizer invites you to celebrate pleasure, connection, and self-love with a gift designed to be truly unforgettable. Plus, during the retailer’s current sale, you can save up to 60 percent sitewide.
The right toy should feel intuitive and empowering—not intimidating. The Next, Womanizer’s newest release, turns up the heat with the brand’s patented 3D Pleasure Air Technology, delivering contact-free stimulation that mimics the thrill of oral sex without any tired tongues.
Imagine soft, teasing pulses one moment, slowly becoming deeper, more commanding waves the next. With 14 intensity levels to explore, the experience is totally up to you. The Next toy is also engineered with Womanizer’s new Climax Control functionality. It goes beyond adjusting speed and intensity, allowing you to choose the depth of the air waves, with three levels that create a more deliberate—and potentially multi-orgasmic—journey.
The Next is whisper quiet too, running nearly silent without sacrificing power. The sex toy activates only upon contact with skin and slips into standby mode when not in use. And the performance lives up to the promise. In consumer testing, 94 percent of participants reached orgasm, 70 percent reported more intense orgasms, and 80 percent experienced multiple orgasms. Find out what all of the hype is about during Womanizer’s limited-time sale.
A 17th-century Swedish naval shipwreck, lost for nearly four centuries, has unexpectedly resurfaced in the Baltic Sea. Exposed by the region’s unusually low water levels—the lowest in roughly a century—the remarkably well-preserved hull of the ship now juts above the surface near the island of Kastellholmen, making it visible for the first time. Experts have not yet identified the exact vessel, but marine archaeologists believe it was deliberately sunk around 1640 to serve as a foundation for a bridge connecting the island. The wreck is one of five similar ships positioned in the area, all dating from the late 16th and early 17th centuries. “We don’t have shipworm here in the Baltic that eats the wood, so it lasts for 400 years,” explained Jim Hansson, a marine archaeologist at Stockholm’s Vrak – Museum of Wrecks. A research initiative called “the Lost Navy” is underway to catalog, identify, and precisely date the many Swedish naval wrecks resting on the Baltic Sea floor. In recent years, archaeologists have uncovered several other shipwrecks and artifacts in the region.
Character actor Tom Noonan has died at the age of 74, his What Happened Was co-star Karen Sillas said in a post on Instagram. “My dear friend and co-star, Tom Noonan passed peacefully on Valentine’s Day 2026,” Sillas wrote on Wednesday, according to PageSix. Best known for his work in RoboCop 2 and The Last Action Hero, there has been no cause of death at the time of writing. “Working with him in his original off-Broadway play, What Happened Was…, at the Paradise Factory Theatre in the early nineties, was a turning point for me and my career that still resonates throughout my life and work as an actor,” she continued. “What a privilege and crazy fun it was working with this man and calling him my friend to the end… may his Legacy continue to shine on.” The Connecticut native made his big screen debut in 1980 in Willie & Phil after breaking out Off-Broadway two years before. Fred Dekker, who directed The Monster Squad in which Noonan starred, said in a statement on Facebook that working with him had been “a highlight of my modest filmography. He was the proverbial gentleman and scholar, and the world has lost a great talent. R.I.P. Tom. Thanks for the great work.”