Winter Olympics Champion Shares Health Update After Crash
OLYMPIC HOPEFUL
Three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn, 41, offered a reassuring update after an unfortunate crash during a during her final World Cup race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Friday. Vonn went down hard, sliding into safety nets and clutching her left knee before being airlifted off the course. Despite the dramatic incident, Vonn quickly tried to calm concerns, posting that her “Olympic dream is not over,” hours after the crash. Her head coach, Chris Knight, echoed that optimism, telling the Associated Press on Saturday that while Vonn would not race this weekend, she remains focused on preparing for the next Olympic Games scheduled to begin on Feb. 6. Vonn later reinforced that message with a reply on X, writing, “Physics had the final say? No, I have the final say,” signaling her determination to continue. The veteran skier has been staging a comeback after a six-year hiatus and has said the next Olympics are expected to be her final Games, capping an Olympic career that began more than two decades ago.