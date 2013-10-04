Winter Storm Atlas Hits Midwest

CHEAT SHEET
Wyoming and South Dakota have seen winter come early. Winter Storm Atlas knocked out power to over 9,000 homes in the two states, caused millions of dollars worth of damage, and dumped over three feet of snow in South Dakota. The combination storm system also brought a series of tornadoes to Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota, causing the destruction of buildings, but thankfully no loss of life. The snow is expected to end later on Saturday, but a blizzard rages on in Badlands National Park, where an already fallen 19 inches has set a new record, according to officials. The National Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms as Atlas moves east, affecting areas from Wisconsin to Arkansas. Global warming, what?