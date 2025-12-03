‘Winter Vomiting Disease’ Cases Suddenly Surge Nationwide

Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane has revealed he plans to keep acting after his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Dane, 53, appeared in an episode of NBC drama Brilliant Minds, his first on-screen role since announcing his diagnosis in April. His character was a firefighter struggling to share his ALS diagnosis with his wife. On Tuesday, Dane was a guest on a virtual panel hosted by the I AM ALS organization. “I’m fairly limited in what I can do physically as an actor, but I still have my brain, and I still have my speech, so I’m willing to just do about anything. I’ll take on any role,” Dane said. However, he said the neurodegenerative disease will limit his choices. “From here on out, it’s going to have to be ALS-centric. It’s going to be very difficult for me to play any other role. I’m fine with that. I’m grateful that I can still work in any capacity.” Dane said he had surprised himself with how well he was dealing with ALS. “I don’t think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs in my bedroom, crawled under the sheets, and spent the next two weeks crying,” he said. “And I was a little bit pleasantly surprised when I realized that I wasn’t built like that, because I thought, for sure, that was gonna be me.” The actor said he was keen to inspire other people, noting, “It’s imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can because I don’t feel like my life is about me anymore.” There is currently no cure for ALS, which causes progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain.
A raccoon broke into a liquor store by falling through the ceiling, got into the bottles, and then passed out in the bathroom. The animal created havoc in an ABC in Ashland, Virginia, on Saturday, smashing multiple bottles of liquor on the floor, which it then drank up. Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter was called to the scene to take the raccoon in for the night to cool off after its boozy misadventure. In a statement on Facebook on Tuesday, the shelter said an officer “discovered the ‘suspect’ had broken in, ransacked several shelves, and then… passed out in the bathroom. The suspect? A very intoxicated raccoon.” It said an officer then “secured our masked bandit and transported him back to the shelter to sober up before questioning. After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer.” According to the Independent, Sam Martin was with animal control at the scene. “I personally like raccoons,” she said. “They are funny little critters. He fell through one of the ceiling tiles and went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything.”
‘Winter Vomiting Disease’ Cases Suddenly Surge Nationwide
A sharp, unseasonably early spike in norovirus cases, also known as the “winter vomiting disease,” has emerged, adding an additional threat to an already crowded field of respiratory illnesses this winter, according to Axios. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows norovirus cases have doubled over the past few weeks, with positive tests surging from seven percent in August to 14 percent in mid-November. The spike has arrived earlier than anticipated and during a surge in other respiratory illnesses, including COVID, whooping cough, and seasonal flu. Norovirus causes acute gastroenteritis, leading to severe vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain, the CDC warns. About 20 million people contract the disease each year, and while most victims recover in one to three days, the illness can lead to severe infections amongst children and older adults. There is no cure for norovirus, but health officials recommend stopping its spread by washing hands, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and properly washing vegetables and shellfish before eating them. Those with the disease are advised to rest, drink electrolyte-containing fluids, and eat bland foods. The highest recorded month for Norovirus cases was December 2024, when 25 percent of tests for the disease came back positive.
Donyelle Denise Wilson, known to So You Think You Can Dance fans as Donyelle Jones, has died after an almost decade-long battle with cancer. Her death at the age of 46 was announced on her official Instagram account: “Today at 8:34 am, Donyelle Denise Wilson, transitioned. A wife. A daughter. A sister. A friend. And a warrior who kicked cancer’s ass every single day she was here. Her spirit never dimmed. Her heart never hardened. And even in the storm, she never lost her smile. GIWMA [God Is With Me Always].” Wilson, who came third on Season 2 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2005, was diagnosed in 2016 with stage 3C breast cancer, which later progressed. Wilson had documented her cancer journey on social media, and shared in a video posted a week ago that she had entered a hospice. Her fellow SYTYCD contestant Benji Schwimmer sent his support, writing, “Seeing you this week was a very gentle reminder that love connects us all. You’re a warrior, D! See you soon❤️” In a post made after her death, Schwimmer wrote of Wilson, “Dancing with you was always a dream.”
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was given a final copy of the completed Defense Department inspector general report into Signalgate on Tuesday, NBC News reports. Signalgate, which saw The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg added to a Signal chat comprised of senior Trump administration officials including Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in which sensitive military information was exchanged earlier this year, resulted in the departure of National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong from their roles. President Donald Trump would later nominate Waltz to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Senior members of the Senate Armed Services Committee requested the investigation in March after news of the leak broke. Throughout the probe, Hegseth has maintained that he did not share classified information about troop movements in Yemen in the chat. Two people familiar with the matter told NBC News that the report, which outlines the findings of the eight-month-long investigation, is expected to be made public as early as this week.
The Internal Revenue Service may have agents review content on OnlyFans and other platforms to determine whether it qualifies as porn. The reason: a proposed exception to the “no tax on tips” provision in the GOP’s budget bill that Donald Trump signed into law this summer. Under the rule, earners who engage in “pornographic activity” would not get the tax break, even though it also states that people who “customarily and regularly” receive tips can receive the deduction. Tipping is a feature of OnlyFans, which has 4.6 million creator accounts and over 377 million fan accounts, according to the New York Times. Yet not all OnlyFans creator accounts produce porn, hence the need for IRS agents to sort through it. There is also the issue of what constitutes porn; the IRS hasn’t yet come up with a definition, and the Supreme Court has long been vague on First Amendment issues involving it. “If you’re trying to single out a type of income that’s not that well defined for special tax treatment, yeah it gets complicated,” San Jose State accounting professor Annette Nellen told the Times. “Special rules are always complicated.” The IRS has been contacted for comment.
Apple Music has released its most-listened-to music of 2025 worldwide. Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” topped the charts as Apple’s no. 1 most-streamed song of 2025. The runner-up on the list was “Luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, followed by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile.” The app released its annual report on users’ music habits on Dec. 2. It is generated by tracking users’ listening history, including plays and time spent listening, to create personalized summaries of their top songs, artists, albums, and genres. Users can access Apple Replay ’25, which gives listeners a personalized playlist compiled from their musical journey that year. The feature started in 2019 as a weekly update, but in 2022, it added a similar format to Spotify Wrapped’s yearly look back.
A bus filled with tourists fell into a 230-foot gorge in northern India, killing at least five people. The vehicle, which carried around 28 passengers, crashed on Monday after veering off a popular road in the state of Uttarakhand, officials said. Five units were dispatched for rescue operations. Officials later confirmed that five people died at the scene. Survivors were pulled from the ravine and taken to local hospitals. Work is underway to identify the victims and notify their families, with many of those on board believed to be from outside the state, according to authorities. An official cause of the crash has yet to be determined as police have opened an investigation into the fatal incident, authorities said. In October, a bus accident killed at least 25 people after colliding with a motorcycle on a highway in India. The bike became lodged under the bus and was dragged, resulting in sparks that triggered the vehicle’s fuel tank to explode.
Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry, 29, has revealed that he is struggling with his short-term memory after emergency brain surgery last month. Last month, Henry’s husband, Clint Goodwin, told fans that the TV star underwent emergency brain surgery after doctors found a “cyst and swelling.” Henry had his third surgery a few weeks ago, which removed the cyst, with the reality star stating, “This isn’t my first rodeo.” His first surgery to remove a congenital cyst was when he was just 18 years old. The second, in May, removed a “colloid tumor.” He was then on bed rest for a month after the operation. “Swelling slowly returned,” Goodwin said. The Hollywood Medium star told fans that his short-term memory loss has left him feeling like a “goldfish” because he is only “able to hold on to about 10 minutes of short-term memory.” The star said he is remaining optimistic. “My memory is gradually getting better.” Henry has developed a following through his predictions to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Megan Fox, Rick Fox, and the Kardashians.
More than 20 years after he appeared on Sex and the City, Kyle MacLachlan reunited with his on-screen wife to share his initial reaction to learning about his character’s shortcomings. On the series, MacLachlan’s character, Dr. Trey MacDougal, and New York City socialite Charlotte York married and appeared to be the picture-perfect couple. However, Trey had a co-dependent relationship with his mother, Bunny, who came between the couple. Charlotte also learned that Trey suffered from impotence. MacLachlan appeared on the Are You a Charlotte? podcast, which is hosted by Kristin Davis, who played York. When Davis asked him about signing on for the role, MacLachlan explained that, initially, he was “kind of excited” about playing the bachelor—until the casting meeting, when the series’ executive producers told him about where his storyline was headed. The actor said he was told, “There are two things. [His] domineering [mother] and he’s impotent.” Davis burst out laughing as the Twin Peaks actor said, “I was like, ‘Oh, mother eff.’” Ultimately, MacLachlan didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity. “It’s a talented cast, talented writers and the show was incredibly popular,” he said. MacLachlan appeared in seasons three and four.