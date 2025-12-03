‘Winter Vomiting Disease’ Cases Suddenly Surge Nationwide

Looking for a gift that feels elevated? Perfume and cologne are an easy win. They add a touch of luxury and elegance with just a small spritz. Whether you’re shopping for a loved one or yourself, these select fragrances from QVC deliver bold, memorable notes and are up to 30% off right now.

philosophy amazing grace eau de parfum 13% off the original price Buy At QVC $ 67

With fresh, floral notes, amazing grace by philosophy is one of the nation’s most popular fragrances for women. Users praise its clean scent that doesn’t feel overpowering.

LWYA by Kim Gravel EDP Fragrance 2pc Gift Set 10% off the original price Buy At QVC $ 53

This two-piece set comes has two scent profiles, Tenacity and Vivacity. Tenacity has a floral green fruity scent with notes of bergamot, green apple, rhubarb, and violet. Vivacity, on the other hand, offers a bright citrus herbal scent with hints of pink pomelo, violet, and green tea.

TOVA Anniversary Fragrance Collection 20% off the original price Buy At QVC $ 92

This gift set comes with two perfumes—the Signature Platinum eau de parfum and pure parfum. The former weaves a seductive blend of bergamot, jasmine, and lavender, while the latter is crafted with botanical oils aged for three months to deepen the richness and intensity.

