Wire Fox Terrier Wins Best in Show at Westminster

A wire fox terrier from Brazil who’s claimed titles across Europe became America’s top dog Tuesday night at Westminster, the Associated Press reports. King, who is 7 years old, beat out a longhaired dachshund and a Sussex spaniel for Best in Show at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club at New York’s Madison Square Garden. He is the 15th member of his kind to win at the nation's most prestigious dog show–far more than any other breed. “I look at King, he’s like a beautiful painting, a piece of art,” his handler, Gabriel Rangel, told the AP. “The way he stands and performs, he’s the whole package.” A Havanese named Bono took second place among the more than 2,800 dogs who entered the show. Bean the Sussex spaniel, Burns the longhaired dachshund, Wilma the boxer, and Baby Lars the bouviers des Flandres were also in the final ring.
