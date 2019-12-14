I Charged My Apple iPhone Easier and Faster in Every Room of My House Using a Mophie Wireless Charging Pad

Have you moved up to the wonderful world of wireless charging? The Mophie Wireless Charging Pad is a smart entry-point, especially since there are rumors Apple will release a wireless-only iPhone at some point. No charge ports no problem, because the Mophie model I tested works just as well as any charging cable, with way more convenience.

That’s because the small pad, about as big as your palm, charges at 7.5 watts and does a lickety-split job without having to deal with cables. You set your iPhone down and it starts charging. Done and done. The pad also works fine for Android models that support Qi charging, and after testing a few had no problems. The Mophie pad is available in white or black, but I tested the white model just to go against the norm. I already own a few Mophie wireless pads, including a black dual-charging pad and a second single pad.

At only $41, this single charge pad is a wise stocking stuffer, or you could buy a few extras for the bedroom, your office, and the kitchen. When you go all wireless, you can live a clutter- and cable-free life, but the charge time is not that different. Yes, a wired cable charges faster, but I tend to charge more often when it’s easier. I also happen to test cars quite often and many of them now have a wireless charging pad. It’s a way of life. You have to set your phone down somewhere. It might as well be on top of a charging pad.

Thankfully, you don’t have to remove the case. I tested an iPhone 11 Pro with the included Apple case and had no trouble over several days of testing. You do have to set the phone down in the center of the pad, but that’s true of most models.

The top of the wireless pad is made of glass and it looks elegant and seems durable. With the cable for the charger tucked away behind a lamp, it meant a cleaner look in every room I tested it, including the kitchen and living room. I’m all about making tech easier and more convenient, and this is one of the best ways I’ve found to do that.