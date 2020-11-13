Wisconsin Anchor Suspended After Saying He Wished McConnell Died Instead of Alex Trebek

Read it at New York Daily News
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, journalist Ted Perry has reportedly been suspended from his job of 27 years after posting that he’d rather Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had died instead of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. “2020 takes Alex Trebek but leaves Mitch McConnell? Just end already,” Perry reportedly posted on Facebook, before deleting it. He was absent from his usual time slot at Fox 6 at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. throughout the week. It is unknown when Perry will be back at his anchor desk, and his personal social media accounts have since been deleted.