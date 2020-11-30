CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Wisconsin Completes Recount, Certifies Joe Biden’s Victory Over Trump
SWING, SHUT
Read it at Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
The state of Wisconsin certified its electoral results on Monday, ensuring that Joe Biden will carry the state’s 10 electoral votes. Biden won the Badger State by a margin of just over 20,000 votes, according to the certified results. President Trump had baselessly asserted that his campaign would overturn the results of the state, as well as those in other states he carried in 2016 that Biden carried this year. Arizona, another state that Trump won in 2016 that Biden flipped, certified its results earlier on Monday. Trump now has five days to file a lawsuit under Wisconsin law, though his earlier legal efforts to overturn results in states such as Georgia and Michigan have been rebuked in court.