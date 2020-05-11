Wisconsin Drive-In Restaurant Closed Early Because Customers Were Being Idiots
A drive-in restaurant in Wisconsin was trying to do the right thing—staying open for curbside and takeout orders only. Their customers? Not so much. In a Facebook post, Kiltie’s in Oconomowoc said it was shutting down early Saturday night because its patrons would not follow state orders about social distancing. “TOO many customers were leaving their vehicles and socializing with other people! 🙅” they wrote. “🚙We need you to stay in your vehicles when you come up.We are doing our best to follow the Governors orders. We *want* to stay open all summer! 🍦Our carhops will be wearing masks and gloves, our employees inside will be doing their best to also stay protected.But we can ONLY stay open to service you, if everyone remains in their vehicles!” While some followers praised Kiltie’s for putting health before profits, naturally there was one guy who made comparisons to Nazi Germany.