Wisconsin Federal Judge Appointed by Trump Rejects Trump Lawsuit
NOPE (AGAIN)
A federal judge in Wisconsin dismissed a lawsuit from President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the election in the state. Judge Brett Ludwig, who was appointed to the bench by Trump in September, wrote that the claims in the suit “fail as a matter of law and fact.” Trump sought to have the Wisconsin legislature, controlled by Republicans, declare him the winner in the state, which went for President-elect Joe Biden in the November election. The rejection comes the day after the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a suit filed by the Texas attorney general—and joined by 17 other Republican-led states, the president himself, and more than 100 GOP members of Congress—similarly seeking to overturn the election. Trump has also filed a lawsuit in the Wisconsin Supreme Court to toss out more than 200,000 votes in the state’s largest and most diverse counties, which Biden won. The commander-in-chief did not contest the results of Wisconsin counties he won.