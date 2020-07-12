Wisconsin GOP Holds In-Person Convention With at Least One Speaker Coughing Uncontrollably
The Republican Party of Wisconsin held its annual state convention in person on Saturday, apparently eager to throw its weight behind President Trump’s push to move on from the coronavirus pandemic. About 300 people were expected at the event in Green Bay. “There are a lot of people here who are very excited to support President Donald Trump. That’s why they wanted to have a convention. They wanted to have it in person,” the party’s executive director, Mark Jefferson, said, according to WBAY. But the event made waves on social media for an entirely different reason after a state representative who took the stage to praise Trump broke down in a coughing fight. “It’s time to talk about Donald John Trump,” Rep. Glenn Grothman said before coughing uncontrollably and grasping at his collar. After struggling a bit, Grothman continued his speech, which he said was devoted to “all the wonderful things” Trump has done.