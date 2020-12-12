CHEAT SHEET
Wisconsin GOP Stiffing Counties on Trump Recount Payments
When President Trump demanded a recount of the vote in two Wisconsin counties, he paid $3 million up front to cover the costs. But Republicans in the state Legislature are refusing to hand over that cash, with no explanation, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The stewards of Dane and Milwaukee counties are understandably unhappy. “It’s acting in bad faith,” Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson told the paper. “It’s not their money. It’s Trump’s money and this is what he decided to spend it on.” Dane County Board Chairwoman Analiese Eicher said: “Expenses were incurred. We did our job. Time to pay the bill.” Joe Biden’s lead over Trump widened slightly with the recount.