Wisconsin Governor to Trump: Keep Away From Kenosha

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Sunday, asking him to reconsider his planned visit this week to Kenosha, the city rocked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake and a double homicide at a protest. “I’m concerned your presence will only hinder our healing,” Evers wrote. “I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.” But the Democrat’s request has already been rejected: A Trump spokesman told Axios that he will be in Kenosha on Tuesday “helping this great city heal and rebuild.”