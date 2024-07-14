Wisconsin Guv Wants to Ban Guns Near RNC After Trump Rally Shooting: Report
PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has asked that the decision to allow firearms in the area outside the venue for next week’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee be reevaluated “immediately” after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event on Saturday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A source with knowledge of the matter told the newspaper on Sunday that Evers believes it is “exceedingly important that additional steps be taken” to keep convention participants and attendees safe. His request was relayed to the U.S. Secret Service, which will pass it on to the Republican National Committee, the source said. President Joe Biden announced earlier on Sunday that he had directed Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to “review all security measures” around the upcoming convention. At a news conference on Sunday afternoon, Secret Service RNC Coordinator Audrey Gibson-Cicchino told reporters that the agency was “fully prepared” for the convention. “We’re not anticipating any changes to our operational security plans for this event,” she said.