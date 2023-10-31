Wisconsin Governor Sues GOP Lawmakers for Going Veto Crazy
‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL’
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) is suing GOP lawmakers for using legislative vetoes to block pay raises for 35,000 university employees. The complaint alleges that the lawmakers demanded that the University of Wisconsin system make “policy concessions not found in any law” and calls out other vetoes that blocked conservation projects in the state and rules updating commercial building standards. “Republican legislators are unconstitutionally obstructing basic functions of government—actions that have not only aimed to prevent state government from efficiently and effectively serving the people of our state but are now actively harming tens of thousands of Wisconsinites every day across our state,” Evers said. He wants the court to declare the statues that allow committee veto power to be declared unconstitutional.