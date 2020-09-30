‘Dire Situation’: Wisconsin Hospitals Overfilled With COVID-19 Patients
AT CAPACITY
As COVID-19 cases surge in Wisconsin, some hospitals have become so overcrowded that patients are being forced to go on wait lists for treatment or b referred to different facilities, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. State health officials warn of possible temporary field hospitals to accommodate patients despite making it clear that they do not want to do so. Some hospitals in the state are reportedly more than 90 percent full, and healthcare workers have had to care for non-COVID-19 patients in different areas of the hospitals. “If it’s growing the way that it has for the past week or so, we’re going to be in a dire situation in two, three, four weeks,” said Michael Hooker, vice president and chief medical officer for acute care at ThedaCare. Hospitals in Green Bay are particularly overwhelmed and a Saturday campaign rally for President Trump is expected to draw thousands of people to the city.