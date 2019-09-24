CHEAT SHEET
‘LEADING US TO THE TRUTH’
Wisconsin Inmate Confesses to ‘Making a Murderer’ Killing: Report
A Wisconsin inmate has reportedly confessed to the killing of Teresa Halbach, whose murder is at the center of the TV show Making a Murderer. Newsweek reports that the inmate, who will remain unnamed until law enforcement officials can review the confession, told the filmmakers of the upcoming documentary series Convicting a Murderer that he killed Halbach. “We haven’t confirmed the legitimacy of the confession, but seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams,” director Shawn Rech told Newsweek. “Having been in production for 20 months, we’ve uncovered an unfathomable amount of information and evidence that is leading us to the truth. Our investigation does not end here.” Two men are behind bars for Halbach’s murder, Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey, who claim they are innocent. Dassey took his case all the way to the Supreme Court, which denied his attempt for a new trial. Rech confirmed the confession did not come from Dassey or Avery.