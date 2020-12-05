Gobsmacked Judges Weigh in on Trump Lawsuits: ‘Bizarre,’ ‘Real Stunner’
NOT HOLDING BACK
The increasingly ridiculous effort to challenge the election of Joe Biden is being met with derision by judges, including those appointed by President Trump. In the latest tongue-lashing, U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig of Wisconsin, who was confirmed in September, called the demand to have the state’s 10 electoral votes decided by the state legislature “really bizarre.” The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel notes that Ludwig hasn’t ruled, but that the judge’s comments seemed to doom the lawsuit. Separately, a conservative state judge penned the opinion shooting down a similar request in their venue. It was, Justice Hagedorn wrote, “the most dramatic invocation of judicial power I have ever seen” and “a real stunner.” He added in the 4-3 denial, “This is a dangerous path we are being asked to tread. The loss of public trust in our constitutional order resulting from the exercise of this kind of judicial power would be incalculable.”