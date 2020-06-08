White Woman Arrested for Spitting on Black Protester During Confrontation in Wisconsin

Read it at Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
A white woman who parked her car in the path of anti-racism marchers—and then spit on a black protester who asked her to move it—was arrested, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. Battery and disorderly conduct charges against Stephanie Rapkin, 64, of Shorewood, Wisconsin, will be referred to the district attorney, police said. Meanwhile, there are calls for Rapkin, who is an attorney, to lose her license over Saturday’s incident in Shorewood. Her spitting—as protesters urged her to get back in the car and move it—was captured on video and shared widely on social media. Rapkin has not made a public statement about the matter.