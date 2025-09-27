Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

MAGA Hopeful Ditches Gubernatorial Race Over Trans Porn Claims

PULLING OUT
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.27.25 3:43PM EDT 
Republican businessman Bill Berrien launched his bid for governor of Wisconsin.
Republican businessman Bill Berrien launched his bid for governor of Wisconsin. LinkedIn

Republican Gubernatorial hopeful Bill Berrien had been in the running to become Wisconsin’s next leader, before the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on the former Navy seal’s apparent enthusiasm for adult content creators on Medium, of all places. Among the accounts Berrien followed was one belonging to Jiz Lee, an influential queer pornstar who was born a woman but uses they/them pronouns. Berrien’s since pulled out of the race, issuing a lengthy statement in which he said it was “in the best interest of the party, voters, donors, and my family” that he’s now “decided to end my campaign,” adding somewhat bizarrely he had “no idea that running for political office could be almost as dangerous [as] hunting down war criminals in Bosnia.” His withdrawal bears certain similarity to the controversy surrounding former GOP lieutenant governor of North Carolina Mark Robinson, who was exposed last year for frequenting transgender porn sites, as well as identifying online as a “Black Nazi” and expressing support for slavery as something that should be “brought back.”

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
News Crews Bust Alleged Thief During TV Report
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.27.25 3:04PM EDT 
Published 09.27.25 2:49PM EDT 
Richard Applequist
Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

A man accused of multiple burglaries was caught on camera by news crews, which led to his arrest. On Friday, local Colorado outlets observed the man “suspected of committing multiple trespasses and burglaries in neighborhoods” in the small town of Idaho Springs as they were covering the story, per a Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office news release on Facebook. The stations quickly contacted authorities who “responded to the area” in 10 minutes, and “were able to locate and arrest” him, the news release said. The suspect, identified as Richard Applequist, 32, was seen by reporters entering a parking lot after he “walked directly by news cameras.” His capture comes off the back of an “extensive search” this week after he had allegedly caused over $4,000 in damages, per CBS News. “I was kind of more in a sense of disbelief that wait a minute, this is the guy who I’m literally just talking about and described on live TV,” said CBS News Colorado anchor Justin Adams, who was among the journalists who called the authorities. Applequist crashed his vehicle ahead of the deputies’ arrival before he was located and arrested.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Don’t Miss Out on This Expertly-Curated Wine Advent Calendar
WINE NOT?
AD BY Total Wine & More
Published 09.27.25 12:00AM EDT 
A red wine advent calendar box with 24 numbered doors, some opened to reveal mini wine bottles, while two hands hold different bottles. Several other small wine bottles stand in front of the calendar alongside tiny snowman decorations
Total Wine & More

Advent calendars are so fun. What’s a better way to count down than with a daily treat? This year, Total Wine & More invites you to embark on a delicious wine-filled adventure with an expertly curated Advent calendar. It’s an incredible gift for a loved one—or a special gift to yourself—perfect for anyone who appreciates a fine glass of wine.

This calendar includes 24 unique 187 mL bottles, a little over one standard glass, from nations like France, Spain, Chile, Italy, Germany, Hungary, and South Africa. Without spoiling it completely, you can look forward to enjoying 12 bottles of red, nine bottles of white wines, and three bottles of rosé. But you’ll need to be faster than Dasher to snag this deal. Quantities are limited, and according to Total Wine & More, these Advent calendars typically sell out by early to mid-November.

Wine Adventure Advent Calendar
Selling out fast!
Buy At Total Wine & More$80

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Arnold Schwarzenegger Moonlights as Munich Oktoberfest Band Conductor
BARBELL TO BATON
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.27.25 12:06PM EDT 
Published 09.27.25 12:05PM EDT 
Arnold Schwarzenegger at the ceremony honoring Chris Wallace with a Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on September 18, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted in Munich conducting a band during the German city’s famed Oktoberfest festivities. The Terminator star and former California governor, 78, was directing the live music band and the crowd, who were singing along, at a beer tent on Friday. The former bodybuilder took selfies with the musicians after conducting, per German news agency dpa. The Austrian-born star adorned a Bavarian-style leather jacket, button-down shirt, and jeans. His partner, Heather Milligan, and son, Christopher, came along with him. Schwarzenegger has visited the Marstall festival hall several times before. Munich’s Oktoberfest is the world’s largest folk festival and takes place in the southern German state of Bavaria. In 2024, Schwarzenegger was spotted at the festival conducting the band wearing traditional lederhosen shorts. It wasn’t all a party, however. The former governor was stopped for hours last year by customs at Munich Airport, sporting an undeclared luxury watch. This year’s Oktoberfest, which attracts up to 6 million visitors, began on Sept. 20 and will continue until Oct. 5.

Read it at ABC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Silenced Kimmel to Sit Down With Canceled Colbert in Rare Overnight Crossover
MEETING OF MINDS
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Published 09.27.25 10:22AM EDT 
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel will reunite for the first time since Kimmel's show returned to ABC.
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel will reunite for the first time since Kimmel's show returned to ABC. Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Con

President Trump‘s most hated late-night TV darlings, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, are set to join forces in a matter of days for a live show. Both stars’ careers have faced major road bumps this summer, with Colbert’s show axed and given a final date of May 2026. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel Live! only just returned to the air on Tuesday, after ABC’s parent company Disney suspended the show for almost a week following the host’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s killer. Kimmel is now packing his bags and heading to his native New York for a week from September 29. Colbert has been a vocal supporter of Kimmel in recent weeks, and his Brooklyn appearance will offer the hosting duo a chance to speak face-to-face about the targeting of the late-night shows. Also on the guest list to join Kimmel at the Brooklyn Academy of Music are big names including Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, Jeremy Allen White, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Director Spike Lee will also be in the hot seat, alongside musical legend Bruce Springsteen.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Sultry Advent Calendars Make Being Naughty Worth the Lump of Coal
HOLIDAY VIBES
Scouted Staff
Published 09.19.25 4:22PM EDT 
A couple lying on a bed. They are both smiling and to the right of them is a clitoral stimulator.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Turn your holiday countdown this year into something a little naughtier (and more fun) with Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the class tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.

Lovehoney Couple's Advent Calendar (24 Day)
Buy At Lovehoney

The standouts are definitely the Womanizer Classic 2 and the We-Vibe Sync Lite—worth $260 alone. The Womanizer Classic 2 is a clitoral stimulator that uses air to deliver a sucking sensation. The We-Vibe Sync excels at couples play. Hands-free, wearable, and flexible, it delivers pleasure to both partners all at once. Plus, with the app, you (or your partner) can get even naughtier, whether you’re in the same room or across the house. As always, Lovehoney ships its items in discreet packaging to keep your purchase confidential.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Olympic Hopeful, 19, Dies in Freak Training Accident
2028 GAMES
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Published 09.27.25 10:49AM EDT 
Naufal Takdir Al Bari died after 12 days of hospitalization.
Naufal Takdir Al Bari died after 12 days of hospitalization. Instagram/@gymnastics.indonesia

Indonesian gymnast Naufal Takdir Al Bari, who was projected to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, has died after sustaining a critical injury at a training camp in Russia. 19-year-old Al Bari injured his neck after landing awkwardly in a foam pit while attempting a skill on the horizontal high bars, according to officials. Al Bari was with his team at a training camp in Penza, western Russia, and was hospitalized for 12 days following the severe injury, before dying on Thursday. The teen had been training to compete at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championship in his home country next month, with Indonesia Gymnastics Federation chairman Ita Yulati describing him as “one of the nation’s finest.” Russian officials looked into the death, and concluded that Al Bari was attempting an unnamed skill beyond his abilities. Russian Gymnastics Federation vice president Vasily Titov stated: “We conducted the necessary investigation, and all the circumstances surrounding the injury have been established. Unfortunately, the athlete was not prepared to perform such a complex element.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Infamous Yogurt Shop Murders May Be Solved—34 Years Later
CASE CLOSED
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 09.26.25 8:09PM EDT 
Yogurt shop murders
Courtesy of HBO

Authorities investigating the cold case involving the 1991 murders of four teenage girls at an Austin yogurt shop believe they have solved the case, the Austin American-Statesman reports. Thanks to newly available DNA testing, law enforcement officials and cold case detectives will reportedly be announcing on Monday that they have linked the infamous murders to a serial killer who died by suicide in 1999. The alleged suspect, Robert Eugene Brashers, has also been linked to at least three other murders across the U.S. as a result of advancements in DNA testing and genealogy tracing. Four young men were initially connected to the crime, with one even being sentenced to death, though his conviction was later overturned. The horrific murders of 13-year-old Amy Ayers, 15-year old Sarah Harbison, 17-year-old Eliza Thomas and 17-year-old Jennifer Harbison at an I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt! shop in Austin had a profound impact on the community, and were recently the subject of a four-part HBO documentary series, The Yogurt Shop Murders, executive produced by Emma Stone. As a result of the identification of the suspect, the Austin Police Department is expected to consider the previously cold case now closed.

Read it at Austin American-Statesman

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Ultra-Conservative GOP Rep Busted for Child Porn
SICKENING
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 09.27.25 4:02AM EDT 
Published 09.27.25 1:11AM EDT 
Former South Carolina State Representative RJ May
Former South Carolina State Representative RJ May Gage Skidmore

Former South Carolina state lawmaker Robert John “RJ” May III has agreed to plead guilty to distributing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors say May used the screen name “joebidennnn69″ on the social media site Kik as he exchanged 220 images of very young children being abused over a period of five days in spring 2024. The 38-year-old Republican, who is married with two children, served the 88th District from November 2020 until his resignation last month. He faces 20 years in prison for each of the five counts with which he is charged. In addition, he must register as a sex offender and must pay a fine that could be as high as $250,000. The former lawmaker, who does not have a legal degree, represented himself in court. May was the main driver of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, a splinter group of conservative Republicans who shunned party moderates. During a debate on transgender care for minors on the House floor in January 2024, May argued that: “We as legislators have an obligation to ensure that our children have no harm done to them.”

Read it at Newsweek

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
MyPillow CEO Preparing Run for Minnesota Governor
ISN'T IT RIGGED?
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.26.25 3:53PM EDT 
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell arrives at the winter meeting of the Republican National Committee
MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

MyPillow CEO, 2020 election denier, and alternative Covid-treatment champion Mike Lindell says he is “99% there” on committing to run for Governor of Minnesota. The Star Tribune reported that Lindell has moved his residency from Texas to his native Land of 10,000 Lakes and has polled hypothetical matchups between himself and Governor Tim Walz, who is running for a third term. Lindell—who does not believe the outcome of most recent elections, even the ones Trump won—previously floated gubernatorial runs in 2018 and 2022 that ultimately never materialized. He announced he was “considering” a 2026 run in March, saying to potential opponents, “Well, what are they going to do? ‘Well, Mike Lindell, you know he was a crack addict?’ Yeah, what else you got?” Lindell has openly discussed recovering from cocaine and crack addiction as he built MyPillow. In June, he was also ordered to pay $2.3 million to a Dominion Voting Systems employee in a defamation case and has claimed to be over $10 million in debt. Before a potential showdown with Walz, Lindell would have to win a Republican primary that includes 2022 nominee Scott Jensen, GOP state Rep. Kristin Robbins, Kendall Qualls, Phillip Parrish, and retired MMA fighter Brad Kohler.

Read it at Star Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Made-for-Sleep Earbuds Will Give You the Best Rest You’ve Had in Years
REST UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Updated 09.17.25 3:35PM EDT 
Published 09.16.25 3:50PM EDT 
A man wearing Ozlo Sleepbuds asleep in a bed next to a woman reading a book
Ozlo Sleepbuds

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).

Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.

Ozlo Sleepbuds
Comes with a free one-year subscription to Calm Sleep Premium.
Buy At Ozlo Sleepbuds

In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.

From now through the end of Sept., you can elevate your sleeping experience for less with a perk. Save $50 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a year of free access to Calm Sleep Premium, a mindfulness-focused app featuring more than 300 hours of sleep content from leading experts. Dreams really do come true.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Colin Jost Names Only ‘Saturday Night Live’ Host He Begged for an Autograph
FANGIRL UPDATE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.26.25 4:53PM EDT 
Actor Colin Jost smiles during the All-Star Match prior to the Ryder Cup 2025 at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 24, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York.
Carl Recine/Getty Images

Turns out Scarlett Johansson isn’t the only Saturday Night Live host Colin Jost was awestricken by. Even though Jost and Johansson—who met on the set of SNL—tied the knot in October 2020 after three years of dating, Jost revealed that he never asked his now-wife for an autograph. In fact, Jost, 43, who began writing for SNL in 2005 and joined the cast in 2014, said that over his 20-year tenure at the show, he’s only asked one celebrity host for an autograph: Eli Manning. “[Manning’s] the only one I’ve asked because I’m such a Giants fan,” Jost told reporters at the 2025 Ryder Cup. He then explained that he got Manning to sign a promotional photo that pictured the former quarterback lying with his arms crossed behind his head on a bed of footballs. “He just signed it, ‘To Colin, Eli,’” Jost said. “It looks almost romantic. It’s such a funny photo.” Jost did not specify if this signature was obtained when Manning hosted in 2012 or when he made a cameo in 2007, but the duo reunited on Wednesday at the Ryder Cup Celebrity Pro-Am.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
New York City’s War on Rats Won by Rats
TAIL OF WOE
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 09.26.25 3:25PM EDT 
Published 09.26.25 2:48PM EDT 
A rat eats on the platform at the Herald Square subway station in New York City.
A rat eats on the platform at the Herald Square subway station in New York City. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

New York City’s rats have landed a decisive blow in Mayor Eric Adams’ war on rats, after the Mayor’s “Rat Czar,” Kathleen Corradi, resigned. “When I appointed Kathy Corradi to this historic, unique job, I knew she’d have the drive and knowledge to send the rats packing from our city,” said Adams in a statement. “It’s a daunting, complex task, but she’s handled it with confidence and creativity.” In 2023, Corradi was given $3.5 million to address the city’s rat problem, and she used part of it to give rats birth control. She appeared to have some success, as the mayor claims “rat sightings” are down 15 percent. It is unknown why she resigned, and she will be moved to an undisclosed new city position. Though Adams vowed that the fight against Big Apple rodents would continue “at full steam,” he’s quickly running out of time to declare victory on rat-kind. There are less than six weeks until the city’s mayoral election, and Adams is polling in fourth behind progressive upstart Zohran Mamdani, former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now