Wisconsin Man Arrested for Battering Cop’s Head on Jan. 6
BAD ACTORS
A 40-year-old Colgate, Wisconsin man, who assaulted a U.S. Capitol Police officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested Thursday on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Joseph Cattani was caught on surveillance cameras pulling an officer’s face shield up and down, bashing his head back and forth while barging through the Rotunda doors of the Capitol building. Prosecutors accuse Cattani of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, both of which are felony offenses. His misdemeanors include entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. A Thursday statement released by prosecutors revealed that over 1,146 people have been arrested for crimes connected with the incursion into the U.S. Capitol—with more than 398 individuals charged with assaulting and impeding cops.