Wisconsin Man With Known Mental Illness Shot After Police Response
A Wisconsin man who was known to suffer from a mental illness was shot and killed while police responded to a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman early Thursday morning. Sheboygan police did not identify the man, but his family identified him as Kevin Ruffin. Ruffin’s uncle, Aaron Clayborn, told news outlet WISN that the town’s police officers know him. “He is known in this community for several years for having a mental disorder,” Clayborn said. “He's been in and out of the system. He's been in mental health facilities in the state.” Police say Ruffin allegedly “charged at the officer with two dangerous weapons” and didn't stop after the officer ordered him to. Ruffin’s death comes as protests against police brutality sweep the nation.