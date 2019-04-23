Wisconsin Mom of Seven Pleads Guilty to Terrorism Charges

A mother of seven pleaded guilty Monday in Wisconsin to disseminating information online on how to construct explosives and biological weapons—part of a plot to wage terrorist attacks at the behest of ISIS, the Associated Press reports. Prosecutors initially charged Waheba Issa Dais, 46, with two counts of providing material support to terrorists but later dropped one of the charges to elicit a guilty plea. Dais reportedly talked with purported members of ISIS about the possible attacks, tried to recruit others to go through with the attacks, and gave them information on how to make explosives and poisons, court documents show. “Nobody will ever know what all she could’ve inspired,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger, who serves in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.