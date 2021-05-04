Wisconsin National Guardsman Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

CHEAT SHEET
Wisconsin police have arrested and charged Abram Markofski and his friend, Brandon Nelson, for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the Justice Department announced Monday. Markofski is a soldier in the Wisconsin National Guard, and has now become the fourth servicemember to be charged in the riot, according to The Washington Post. Court documents reviewed by the Post reveal that dozens of other military vets have also been charged. The two men admitted to entering the Capitol during the riots, and now face four charges each, including disorderly conduct and demonstrating in a Capitol building. They’ve also been banned from the District of Columbia, according to the Associated Press.