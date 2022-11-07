Wisconsin Nurse Amputated Dying Man’s Foot Without Permission, Cops Say
UH, MA’AM...
A Wisconsin nurse is facing charges over allegedly amputating a dying man’s right foot without his permission, according to local reports. Mary K. Brown, 38, worked as a hospice nurse at the Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center, where the unidentified victim was brought last March with severe frostbite in both feet, KSTP reported. At the end of May, doctors reportedly believed the man was close to death and Brown—who planned to preserve and display the foot in her family’s taxidermy shop as a reminder for people to wear their boots, according to WQOW—cut off the man’s necrotic appendage without his consent or a doctor’s order, the complaint states. Brown, for her part, reportedly told police she amputated the foot to make the man more comfortable. She is due in court for her initial appearance on Dec. 6, according to court records.