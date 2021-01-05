Wisconsin Pharmacist Accused of Spoiling COVID Vaccine Thought It Could Change People’s DNA: Cops
SICKO MODE
The Wisconsin pharmacist accused of attempting to spoil hundreds of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was “an admitted conspiracy theorist” who thought it could change people’s DNA, authorities told The New York Times. Steven Brandenburg, 46, has been charged with felony reckless endangerment and property damage. Police said Brandenburg intentionally left doses of the Moderna vaccine outside the refrigerator at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, the suburb of Milwaukee in which he worked. According to the Times, Brandenburg’s wife filed for divorce last year. During a divorce hearing, his ex-wife’s lawyer told the court that Brandenburg “has theories about Covid-19. He believes the end of the world is coming. So my client would like him to be out,” according to the Times.