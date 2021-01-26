Wisconsin Priest Leaves Church After Live-Streaming ‘Election Fraud’ Exorcisms
‘CATHOLIC ANTIFA’
A priest in Madison, Wisconsin is leaving his church after live-streaming “exorcisms” of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star. Rev. John Zuhlsdorf, of the Madison Catholic Diocese, reportedly echoed President Trump's false claims about voter fraud in the “exorcisms.” While Zuhlsdorf had claimed that the diocese’s bishop, Donald Hying, had given him permission to do the exorcisms, Hying said that he did not. “The Reverend Zuhlsdorf, who is in good canonical standing, will relocate from the Diocese of Madison to pursue other opportunities," a statement from the diocese read. In a Jan. 15 blog entry, Zuhlsdorf wrote that “this present atmosphere of ‘cancel culture’ [is] now infecting the Church” and that “there is a catholic Antifa now”