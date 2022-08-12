Wisconsin GOP Leader Fires the Bumbling Guy He Hand-Picked to Investigate Election Fraud
‘EMBARRASSMENT’
The Wisconsin Republican Assembly leader on Friday fired the 2020 election investigator he hired 14 months ago to look into former President Donald Trump’s evidence-free claim that the election was stolen. Under pressure to open a probe, Robin Vos had hand-picked Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, to lead one. But their relationship sourced to the point where Gableman and Trump endorsed Vos’ primary opponent, who narrowly lost to Vos on Tuesday night. Vos, in turn, called Gableman an “embarrassment to himself” and to the state. One catalyst for the firing was Gableman’s suggestion that Wisconsin lawmakers decertify the 2020 election, which is unconstitutional. Gableman even acknowledged privately to Vos that it was impossible. The probe, funded by taxpayers, became widely unpopular on both sides. One Republican senator said she had “zero respect” for Gableman, and firing him “would have been a better decision six months ago.” A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers simply said “Finally” in response to the news.