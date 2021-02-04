CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Wisconsin Republicans Repeal Democratic Guv’s Mask Mandate
MASK OFF
Read it at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Republicans in Wisconsin’s legislature voted Thursday to repeal the state’s mask mandate, in what the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted was the body’s first bill passed to address the pandemic in 10 months. The resolution passed 52-42, with seven Republicans voting with every Democrat in the heavily gerrymandered Assembly to oppose the measure. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, a Republican, explained his vote as being against the “rule by fiat” of Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat. “I know you want to make it about masks. It’s not. It’s about the rule of law,” Steinke said. The repeal will go into effect on Friday.