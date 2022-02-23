Wisconsin Restaurant Worker Shot in Face Over Incomplete Order
$3 HAMBURGER
A server in a Wisconsin restaurant who was shot in the face over an incomplete order last month is finally speaking out about the ordeal. Anthony Rodriguez was in the middle of his shift as the sole server at a George Webb on Jan. 30 when two 20-year-old twin sisters dining in the restaurant complained that they had not received a $3 hamburger they ordered and said they wouldn’t pay. Rodriguez said, “I said ‘OK, I’m going to take your food since you’re not paying for it.’ So I took it and threw it away.” When Rodriguez asked the sisters, Breanta and Bryanna Johnson, to leave the George Webb, he said he was punched, body-slammed, and a gun was fired. “I was in so much shock I don’t remember being in much pain, but I remember kind of internally freaking out and being very scared, just telling myself, ‘Wow, I’m probably gonna die here,’” he said. The two sisters have been charged with attempted homicide and are being held in jail on $100,000 bail.