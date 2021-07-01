Judge Orders Release of Teen Who Stabbed Classmate in ‘Slender Man’ Case
A judge has ordered the release of 19-year-old Anissa Weier, who was convicted of stabbing a classmate in 2014 to please a supernatural internet meme called “Slender Man.” Weier and her friend Morgan Geyser lured Payton Leutner to a park after a sleepover, before they stabbed her multiple times. All three were 12 at the time. Weier and Geyser told investigators that they stabbed Leutner to appease Slender Man, believing that they would become his servants. Leutner miraculously crawled out of the woods and survived.
Weier was sentenced to 25 years at Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Geyser is serving up to 40 years at another mental health facility. Weier petitioned for conditional release in March, arguing that she isn’t a danger to anyone anymore and has completed all available treatment options. Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren agreed, ordering the state to prepare a release plan.