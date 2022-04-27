Top Wisconsin Lawmaker Buckles Under Trump Pressure to Extend Election Probe
MAKE IT STOP
One of Wisconsin’s top lawmakers said Tuesday he’d be prolonging an investigation into baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, one day after former President Donald Trump suggested he’d intervene in the man’s re-election campaign should the probe be dropped. Though he did not name Rep. Robin Vos (R), speaker of the State Assembly, directly in a Monday statement, Trump threatened that anyone “calling themselves a Republican in Wisconsin should support the continued investigation in Wisconsin without interference” lest their primary opponents “get a huge bump in the polls.” A day later, Vos announced the extension of former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s taxpayer-funded contract to look into Trump’s unfounded claims of a stolen election. Gableman, who was hired to audit for voter fraud last summer along with several retired police officers, has blown multiple deadlines to issue a report on any findings, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. He has also outright admitted he lacks “any understanding of how elections work.” Last month, a judge ordered Vos held in contempt after he failed to produce any evidence or records from the investigation.