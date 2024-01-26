CHEAT SHEET
    Wisconsin State Rep: I’m ‘Qualified’ to Ban Abortion Because I’m a Veterinarian

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    The Wisconsin State Capitol, in Madison, Wisconsin.

    Jordan McAlister/Getty Images

    A Republican state representative today leaned on his professional experience while discussing a potential ban on abortions after 14 weeks on the Wisconsin State Assembly floor. “I did thousands of ultrasounds on animals,” Rep. Joel Kitchens confidently told members. “I think I know mammalian fetal development better than anyone here.” Remarkably, the bill in question—which would send the measure to a statewide ballot referendum—relates to human women, not animals. It passed the legislature after two and half hours of debate, and will be enacted if approved by voters later this year.

