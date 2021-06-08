Wisconsin GOP Rep. Compares Children’s Museum Mask Policy to Nazis
TOTALLY NORMAL
A children’s museum’s mask policy for unvaccinated individuals rises to the level of Nazism, according to a totally sane Wisconsin lawmaker. In a Facebook post Friday, GOP state Rep. Shae Sortwell compared the mask policy of the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum—which asks those not vaccinated from COVID-19 to wear masks and for those vaccinated to display their vaccine cards—to the murderous, anti-Semitic Nazi police force, the Gestapo. “The Gestapo wants to see your papers, please,” he wrote on his official page. The post—which, for some reason, remains up—led to a swarm of angry calls to the museum and comments on its social media pages, museum director Cory Rusch told WPR. He said the policy was designed to protect unvaccinated children and the grandparents who often take them to the museum. He said Sortwell hadn’t reached out, but he planned to take some time before checking his messages again. “I’m not afraid to say that that was really hard, and I need to catch my breath before I go back to it,” he said.