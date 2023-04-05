Wisconsin Supreme Court Flips to Liberal Control After 15 Years
‘STEP FORWARD’
Liberal judge Janet Protasiewicz won her Wisconsin Supreme Court race on Tuesday, ending the court’s conservative majority for the first time in 15 years. The Associated Press called the race early Wednesday, with results suggesting that Protasiewicz beat her conservative rival by 10 percentage points. The liberal victory could mean that the Wisconsin Supreme Court will reverse the state’s abortion ban and undo controversial Republican redistricting. “Our state is taking a step forward to a better and brighter future where our rights and freedoms will be protected,” Protasiewicz said at a victory party in Milwaukee. The race broke campaign finance records with over $40 million spent for the first time in a U.S. judicial election.