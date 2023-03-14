Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Flooded With Election Deniers’ Cash: Report
NEVER ENDS
Individuals and organizations who boosted lies that the 2020 election was stolen have made $3.9 million worth of campaign contributions to the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, according to The Guardian. The donations have reportedly been made in support of conservative candidate Daniel Kelly, with the court currently composed of four conservative judges and three liberals. Whoever succeeds retiring conservative justice Patience Roggensack will therefore dictate the overall political majority of the court, with ramifications for issues in the state including abortion access and redistricting. Some of the Big Lie donors allegedly include anti-abortion rights super PACs and think tanks, along with a string of groups funded by Wisconsin shipping magnate Dick Uihlein. “There is an organized group of insurrectionists who are trying to actively fund candidates for elected office, including judgeships,” Jeremi Suri, professor of public affairs and history at the University of Texas-Austin, told The Guardian. “I don’t think the insurrectionists have given up.”