Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Conservative Chief Justice Accuses New Liberal Majority of Staging a ‘Coup’
‘HOSTILE TAKEOVER’
The conservative chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court accused its new liberal majority of staging a “coup” after they voted to undercut her powers and fire the director of state courts, according to a report. Emails sent by Chief Justice Annette Ziegler obtained by The Associated Press illustrate rising tension in the court since liberals gained a 4-3 majority this year, ending the majority conservatives had enjoyed for 15 years. During their first week in power, the liberals voted to fire the state court director, hire an interim replacement, and set up a committee designed to carry out work previously done by the chief justice, undermining her power. “This is nothing short of an unprecedented coup,” Ziegler wrote in one message to justices. “For 40 years, the role of the Chief Justice has been understood and respected. Your short term goals will cause long term, irreparable damage to the judiciary. What a historical disgrace.” Liberal Justice Rebecca Dallet replied to say the “attempt to obstruct the proper business of the court and the furtherance of justice comes from you.”