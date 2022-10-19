Taxpayer Group Wants Supreme Court to Halt Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness
GRINCHES
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which began accepting applications Monday, is a lifesaver to many Americans, but Wisconsin’s Brown County Taxpayers Association wants to block it from going into effect. The group asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to temporarily put a hold on the program, arguing Biden doesn’t have the legal authority to carry it out. The Biden administration has countered that the secretary of education has the power to discharge debts via the HEROES Act of 2003. The group called the program a “staggering blow” to the U.S. Treasury and taxpayers. “We are witnessing a gargantuan increase in the national debt accomplished by a complete disregard for limitations on the constitutional spending authority,” they argued in their court filing. If the court doesn’t intervene, eligible student borrowers can seek loan cancelations of up to $20,000.