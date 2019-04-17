Wisconsin Teen Allegedly Planned Grandparents’ Murders in Advance

The Wisconsin teen charged Tuesday with gunning down his grandparents had planned the gruesome slayings in advance, according to a criminal court filing in Outagamie County, the Post-Crescent reports. Alexander M. Kraus, 17, who had stayed over at his grandparents’ house the night before the weekend killings, confessed to police Sunday that he fatally shot them with a pump-action shotgun. An officer who had searched the home had reportedly come across a red folder containing several typed pages that detailed Kraus’ alleged plans to murder the elderly couple, the complaint said. The crime was “well thought out and planned in advance,” said Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis in court on Tuesday. Police found the bodies of Dennis L. Kraus, 74, and Letha G. Kraus, 73, after responding to a welfare check shortly after 11:30 a.m., which was reportedly prompted by phone call from Kraus claiming he had murdered the couple. Kraus was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and is being held on a $2 million cash bond. He is slated to appear back in court on June 11.