Wisconsin Wins It for Trump

The Badger State is best known for its cheese and its football team. Now Wisconsin will take its place in history as the state that clinched the 2024 presidential election for Donald Trump. As inevitable as the outcome appeared as one battleground state after another surrendered to the former president, he still needed to get across the line with more than 270 electoral votes to reclaim the White House. At about 6.15 am ET on Wednesday morning, the networks started calling Wisconsin and its 10 Electoral College votes for Trump, putting him out of reach of his Democratic Party rival with 276 electoral votes, six more than required. Trump hadn’t exactly enamored himself with people in the “Blue Wall” state after calling Milwaukee, the location for the Republican National Convention, a “horrible city.” But he made amends with cheeseheads after riding a garbage truck to a rally in Green Bay in response to Joe Biden trashing MAGA fans.

