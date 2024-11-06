Politics

Wisconsin Wins It for Trump

AND THE WINNER IS...

The former president melted the hearts of cheeseheads to win the clinching Electoral College votes in the Blue Wall state.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Reporter

Donald Trump won the clinching electoral votes in Wisconsin.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Badger State is best known for its cheese and its football team. Now Wisconsin will take its place in history as the state that clinched the 2024 presidential election for Donald Trump. As inevitable as the outcome appeared as one battleground state after another surrendered to the former president, he still needed to get across the line with more than 270 electoral votes to reclaim the White House. At about 6.15 am ET on Wednesday morning, the networks started calling Wisconsin and its 10 Electoral College votes for Trump, putting him out of reach of his Democratic Party rival with 276 electoral votes, six more than required. Trump hadn’t exactly enamored himself with people in the “Blue Wall” state after calling Milwaukee, the location for the Republican National Convention, a “horrible city.” But he made amends with cheeseheads after riding a garbage truck to a rally in Green Bay in response to Joe Biden trashing MAGA fans.

CNN’s John King Goes Rogue and Calls the Election HimselfENOUGH ALREADY
Sean Craig
CNN host John King appears on the network's 2024 election night broadcast.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Read it at AP News
David Gardner

David Gardner

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsMelania Trump Posts Cryptic Message After Husband’s Big Election Win
Liam Archacki,
Matt Young
politicsPotential Trump AG: I Want to Drag Dem ‘Bodies Through the Streets’
William Vaillancourt
politicsJoe Biden Breaks Silence on Kamala Harris’ Loss Amid Blame Game
Liam Archacki
politicsFive Reasons Why Trump’s Win Isn’t the End of the World
David Gardner
mediaSeth Meyers Has Three-Word Response to Trump’s Big Win
William Vaillancourt